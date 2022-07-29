Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

