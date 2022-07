Hospital Report: July 29, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Tom L. Berry, age 67, of Quincy, died on July 26 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Wilene Mae Gaskill, age 99, died July 27 in Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, MO. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Michell & Allison Housewright of Quincy, IL...boy

Dalton Higgins & Austyn L Echnernkamp of Quincy, IL...boy

Ryan & Shyanne Helmreich of Quincy, IL...boy

Jake Wear & Chevee Carter of Quincy, IL...girl

Roth & Kaitlyn McElvain of Palmyra, MO...girl

Ben & Megan Klingner of Quincy, IL...boy

