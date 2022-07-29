Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens

Lake of Three Fires.
Lake of Three Fires.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEDFORD, Iowa (KCCI) - The Lake of Three Fires reopened Thursday with a sign warning people that the brain eating amoeba was found there, so they should swim at their own risk.

The Lake’s reopening comes three weeks after it closed in early July because Missouri Health leaders said someone from their state was diagnosed with the brain eating amoeba.

The person, who they believe was exposed at the Iowa lake, died over a week later.

The Iowa Department of Human Services spent weeks testing the lake, and announced the presence of the amoeba on Wednesday and that they planned to open the next day.

Iowa DHS said the lake is reopening following CDC guidance. The CDC doesn’t recommend keeping the lake closed, saying the risk of infection is rare.

So now it’s up to people visiting the lake to decide what they feel best doing.

While infection is rare, it’s good to know what symptoms to look out for. Those symptoms include a severe headache, stiff neck, nausea and seizures.

"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal. (SOURCE: KCCI)

