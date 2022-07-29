Juvenile arrested for two alleged burglaries at Hannibal businesses

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Thursday, Hannibal Detectives arrested a juvenile for allegedly burglarizing two Hannibal businesses over a two-day period.

Police said at 3:30 a.m. on July 22, the juvenile entered an unsecured door at a closed business in the 3600 block of Stardust Drive, and took several items.

According to the Hannibal Police Department, on July 23, the same juvenile entered a business in the Huck Finn Shopping Center during regular business hours and hid until the business closed.

After employees left, the juvenile unsuccessfully attempted to break into the firearm display. The juvenile proceeded to take other items from the store and left.

Police reported that items taken from the store were recovered.

The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center by the 10th Circuit Juvenile Office.

