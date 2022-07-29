Lee County Conservation group voices concern over gravel road

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Locals have voiced concerns over a road used by campers in Lee County.

They’re talking about 218th Avenue, East of Donnellson and south of Wilson Lake Park.

As Lee County locals and visitors make their way to Wilson Lake in Donnellson, Lee County Conservation Board Member Mary VanPelt said the gravel road is hard to ignore.

“We have had complaints from some of our campers in the past that have come in from the West that they have to bring their big rigs in on gravel road,” said VanPelt. “When you own a big rig like 100,000 dollar motor home or a 50,000 dollar fifth wheel or even a 2,000 dollar travel trailer, the dust doesn’t bother you, it can be washed off, gravel chips cannot be.”

Lee County Conservation would like to see this road, 218th Avenue going into Wilson Lake, repaired. However, Lee County officials said that they plan their construction budget months in advance and there are other roads in Lee County that need worked on.

Lee County Engineer Ben Hull said that many people voice concerns over Lee County roads each year.

“We take several requests probably every month from the citizens of Lee County to upgrade and improve roads,” Hull said. “While we do understand that would be nice and we would all like to have improved surfaces on the roads, we are restrained by our funding.”

VanPelt thinks if the road were to be repaired, more campers would visit the area.

“I just think that more and more people would come if we could do something with this gravel,” said VanPelt.

Hull said that 218th Avenue has about 50 cars traveling it every day and other roads that have between 200-300 cars on it each day will receive work first.

“Some in Western Lee County, 255th street comes to mind, Chalk Ridge Road, 344th street, those have been in our program for years” said Hull.

Hull said an amendment to the construction budget is in the hands of the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

That budget and the county’s five-year plan is reviewed in December each year.

