Local groups expect bigger demand for school supply help

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the school year approaching, it might be time to start looking at school supplies.

Keokuk Middle School nurse Quinn Ruhl said she anticipates a larger need for school supplies this year as parents struggle amidst high inflation

“Add in pencils and pencil bags and lunch bags and backpacks and the clothes that the kids need to come back, yeah, I think it just all adds up,” Ruhl said.

Ruhl said she and other nurses help students get any items they’re missing if they ask for it or if a teachers mentions a student is missing something.

Local groups are also doing their part to make sure kids have everything they need when they return to the classroom.

The Trinity United Methodist Church is once again partnering with United Way of the Great River Region in hosting a Back to School Festival to that offers backpacks full of school supplies to students in need. The church has been hosting this for 18 years and members said their partnership with United Way has helped them greatly.

Member Bob Dorthy said they are expecting more students to come out to their festival this year. He said on average, they’ve given away between 500 to 600 backpacks with enough to roll over for the next year, but they have been noticing the demand increasing.

“Usually in the past year we’ve had some carry over, the ones we didn’t give all away or whatever, just the smaller kids backpacks and stuff so we kept those for the next year,” he said. “But last year we gave them all away, we didn’t have any carry over this year so I assume it’ll probably be the same way this year.”

He said United Way’s support has helped them obtain supplies and over 550 backpacks, but they are in need of more backpacks and school supplies like notebooks.

Dorthy said anyone interested in volunteering to pack the backpacks or donating supplies or money can call Trinity United Methodist Church at (319) 524-1081 or United Way of the Great River Region at (319) 524-4504.

He said they are going to start packing the backpacks next week. The festival will take place August 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will feature ice cream floats and games.

