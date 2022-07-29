Local nursing homes prepare for rising COVID cases

QUINCY (WGEM) - With COVID cases on the rise again, the elderly are still vulnerable. Officials at Sunset Senior Living said there are two residents at the facility sick with COVID right now.

The staff there is working to keep those numbers down.

To combat COVID-19, they require visitors and workers to wear a mask, fill out a questionnaire and check their temperature.

Additionally, staff and residents are required to be tested twice a week.

“If you feel sick, even if its a little twinch, stay home,” said Nursing Director Nancy Huddleston. “Please don’t come in, please postpone your visit. They want to see you and we want you to see them, but we don’t want to get anyone sick and vice versa.”

Huddleston said the facility faced an outbreak earlier this summer that left 16 staff members out with COVID, in addition to 10 residents.

“There’s only been one that’s had to be sent out for treatment at the facility,” Huddleston said. “Other than that, we’ve been able to keep them in-house.”

Infectious Disease Supervisor Jon Campos with the Adams County Health Department said with COVID cases on the rise again in Adams County, officials are most concerned for the vulnerable elderly population.

“Especially with respiratory illnesses,” Campos said. “The elderly’s lungs tend to be less elastic, and it’s harder for them to expel infections.”

Campos said it’s great that families can once again visit residents at nursing homes.

“Of course, if someone is sick with any kind of illness, you need to think ‘is this something I could spread to someone that could hurt them?’” Campos said.

Adams County Health Department officials said they are seeing a low turnout of elderly coming to get their booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.