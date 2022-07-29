Lower Humidity Heading into Weekend

Dewpoints in the upper 50's to near 60 Friday means that air will feel quite comfortable for late July.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dry air moving in behind a cold front will continue to usher in pleasant conditions to the Tri-States Friday and Saturday. Dew points will remain in the upper 50′s to near 60 on Friday, which stays in the comfortable category for dewpoints, especially for late July standards. Combined with slightly below average temps in the low 80′s, Friday will be a great day to spend time outdoors.

Heading into Saturday, temps will remain in the low to mid 80′s with dewpoints barely climbing into the low 60′s. Accompanied by a few clouds, the forecast remains fantastic for Saturday as well. Heading into Sunday, humidity will begin to make a return, with dewpoints climbing into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees despite more below average temperatures. The return in moisture could spark a stray shower Sunday.

The bigger weather story remains next week, when the summertime heat and humidity is set to make a comeback to the Midwest.

