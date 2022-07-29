Mark Twain Lake Campground extends closure into 2023

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Friday that the Frank Russell Campground closure will be extended through the 2023 camping season.

In March, they announced that campsites 1 through 60 would be closed through Nov. 30. They are not extending that deadline due to them adding 36 expanded concrete camping parking pads and also improvements of living spaces from gravel to concrete.

The Frank Russell Pond, Joanna Trail Access, and Frank Russell Archery Park will remain open at this time.

Officials said access to the Joanna, Clear View, and Flint Ridge Frank Russell campground loops will not be permitted due to the construction.

If you have any questions, call the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112.

