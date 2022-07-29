Pleasant Weather Through Sunday; Isolated Rain Chances and Heat Return for the Workweek

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our stretch of pleasant weather continues tonight through Sunday with below-normal nighttime low and daytime high temperatures and rather beguiling humidity levels. This will be a stellar way to end July with optimal weather for outdoor activities, especially local fairs around the region. Overnight lows in the upper-50s to lower-60s will be the norm around the Tri-States region through early Saturday morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies and amiable humidity values. Saturday sees more of the same with mostly sunny skies as temperatures reach the low to mid-80s.

Isolated chances for a shower or rumble of thunder increase to about 30% Sunday night into Monday but neither widespread heavy rainfall nor any substantial coverage of thunderstorms are anticipated as of this writing. Humidity levels will also begin increasing on Monday. We are poised to see the heat return just in time to usher in August, and a protracted period of rather extensive heat and humidity with heat index values at or above the century mark is likely by the middle of next week.

J. Risley

