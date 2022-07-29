Quincy Fire Department to hold informational meeting for potential firefighters

QUINCY (WGEM) - In this worker shortage, officials at the Quincy Fire Department said they are struggling to find applicants.

They said it could be because people may be on the fence about becoming firefighters.

That’s why the fire department is holding an informational meeting for the public.

The recruitment meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on August 1 at the Quincy Regional Training Facility.

The meeting will include topics which include the hiring process, salary and what it’s like to be a firefighter.

“This is a recruitment meeting for anyone that’s wanting to take our upcoming test in September,” said Quincy Firefighter Matt Reynolds. “We’re going to go over how the testing process works because it can be kind of confusing.”

Reynolds said they are encouraging anyone who is interested to come to the meeting and hear about the benefits of the job.

