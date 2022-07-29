Rain gardens in Canton start to show major benefits

CANTON, MISSOURI (WGEM) - Rain gardens in Canton are helping the city with storm runoff.

City officials said this project started last fall and begins to show some positive returns.

Canton Certified Master Gardner Sharon Upchurch, got this idea from St. Louis. Upchurch said there rain gardens to reduce flooding in the streets in St. Louis.

Upchurch brought this idea back to Canton to help solve their flooding problem outside City Hall.

“I hope that it slows down the water run off to the point that we don’t have the kinds of problems we had without it,” Upchurch said. “If the water getting into some of our buildings or getting close to that.”

All materials for these rain gardens were donated from people in the community.

Upchurch said as these plants grow, it will slow the water run-off more than it currently is.

