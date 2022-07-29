Rain gardens in Canton start to show major benefits

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, MISSOURI (WGEM) - Rain gardens in Canton are helping the city with storm runoff.

City officials said this project started last fall and begins to show some positive returns.

Canton Certified Master Gardner Sharon Upchurch, got this idea from St. Louis. Upchurch said there rain gardens to reduce flooding in the streets in St. Louis.

Upchurch brought this idea back to Canton to help solve their flooding problem outside City Hall.

“I hope that it slows down the water run off to the point that we don’t have the kinds of problems we had without it,” Upchurch said. “If the water getting into some of our buildings or getting close to that.”

All materials for these rain gardens were donated from people in the community.

Upchurch said as these plants grow, it will slow the water run-off more than it currently is.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Andrew Campbell
Bond increased for Quincy man charged with aggravated battery
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Adams County Fair returns, minus poultry
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

Latest News

Rain gardens in Canton start to show major benefits
Rain gardens in Canton start to show major benefits
Lee County Conservation group voices concern over gravel road
Lee County Conservation group voices concern over gravel road
As Lee County locals and visitors make their way to Wilson Lake in Donnellson, Lee County...
Lee County Conservation group voices concern over gravel road
Tri-State animal shelter joins national issue of overcrowding
Tri-State animal shelter joins national issue of overcrowding