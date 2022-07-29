Ralls County dedicates rebuilt bridge to veterans

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A newly re-opened bridge just south of Perry, Missouri, was dedicated to veterans in Ralls County on Thursday.

Ralls County commissioners unveiled a sign on the Indian Lane Bridge which now names it the “Veterans Bridge” to thank the men and women who have served our country.

The bridge was closed for a year and a half because it was in bad shape.

Western District Commissioner John Lake said thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, the bridge is now safe for drivers.

“There’s people that live beyond here and there was no way to get through here, this way we had to go around and so EMS, the fire department, and all those things. And so this was a much needed thing,” Lake said.

The Community Development Block Grant was $500,000.

The project required an additional $217,000 from the county.

Lake said the commissioners have plans to fix up other bridges throughout the county.

