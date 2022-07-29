Regional first-responders engage in active shooter training at WIU

MACOMB (WGEM) - Over the past three days, over 20 law enforcement agencies and first responder units from across the Tri-States gathered at Western Illinois University for Advanced Active Shooter Incident Management (AASIM) training.

The University Union Grand Ballroom was transformed into a hands-on training center Friday. The setup included a dispatch center, rescue task force stations, area command, and more.

According to Illinois School and Campus Safety Program Director Eric Arnold, AASIM training is technology based in which trainees use computers to simulate real scenarios.

Friday’s training included simulations of active shooters at an airport and courthouse.

Arnold said this week’s training is the first of its kind in Illinois that features the large-scale use of technology and collaboration between regional law enforcement agencies.

“These things can happen anywhere, and our response in working collaboratively and together in these types of tragedies has to be honed,” Arnold said.

Arnold said it’s a unique opportunity for regional first responders to work together in high-intensity situations.

WIU Public Safety Director Derek Watts said it’s because of the rise in crime in the area that makes this week’s training so critical.

This week alone, a fatal stabbing occurred in Macomb, and shots were fired in downtown Carthage, Illinois. In 2020, a student opened fire in a WIU dormitory.

“It’s so important to get everybody on the same page of what we need to do, and to learn things from all the other that are in the room that has done it before and have been to major incidents,” Watts said.

Because of Macomb’s rural location, Watts said it’s important to take advantage of this opportunity to work with other regional first responders.

“We don’t have 75 patrol officers, 20 ambulances and 500 firetrucks, so anything in our region if it’s something major we have to be there,” Watts said.

Quincy Police Dept. Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington said having the opportunity to work on real-life scenarios in a learning environment allows lessons to be learned and mistakes to be corrected.

“We’re able to work these scenarios together, take this information back and then work as a group to figure out how we’re going to respond to these incidents,” Pilkington said.

The training was hosted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute (ILETSBEI). Training began on Wednesday and concluded Friday afternoon.

