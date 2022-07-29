Semi rolls over on U.S. 36 near U.S. 24 interchange

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A semi rolled over shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. 36 just east of the U.S. 24 interchange.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was headed eastbound on U.S. 36 when he started to drift into the left lane. Troopers said he overcorrected for the drift and that’s when the semi rolled over.

Troopers reported that a small fire started due to leaking fluids from the cab; however, it was quickly extinguished.

According to MSHP no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver of the semi had minor injuries.

Troopers said U.S. 36 in the area of the crash would be down to one lane while workers cleared the crash.

