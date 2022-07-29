Tri-State animal shelter joins national issue of overcrowding

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Animal shelters across the nation and in the tri-stats remain over-crowded due to more pet surrenders.

The PAW shelter in Fort Madison has told the public, “no more cats”.

Director Sandy Brown said the shelter is beyond capacity and facing the financial burden of keeping more supplies and staff in stock.

“It’s a lot of litter, it’s a lot of cleaning, it’s a lot for a staff,” Brown said. “We usually have one staff person on cats and now we have three.”

Brown also said that she’s being faced with anger from owners she has to turn away due to being inundated with surrenders of motherless kittens.

“Basically, the biggest impact is that we get so many people angry at us because we can’t take their cats,” said Brown.

Brown said that until further notice, the shelter will have to keep rejecting cats and kittens that are brought to the shelter.

She said the best way to help alleviate the nationwide animal shelter overcrowding issue is to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered.

They are accepting donations of food and litter as they navigate the overcrowding.

