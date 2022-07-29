WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 28) Quincy Gems In Search Of Their Second Win In A Row Tonight As They Play Host To Alton And The Palmyra Lady Panthers Softball Team Is Looking Forward To A Big Season On The Dirt In The Flower City

JWCC Athletic Director Brad Hoyt Shares Reaction From Returning Basketball Players Regarding Selection Of A New Head Coach For The Lady Blazers
Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos Will Not Be In The Dugout Tonight At QU Stadium With The Gems
Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos Will Not Be In The Dugout Tonight At QU Stadium With The Gems
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems will have an opportunity to lock up their second win in a row tonight at QU Stadium as they play host to the Alton River Dragons. The match-up will represent the second time this week the two prospect League squads have squared off on the Prospect League diamond. On Monday, the gems dropped a 6-3 decision again the River Dragons, on the road, in Alton. Quincy is hoping to change that storyline tonight as both teams try to secure their second win in a row. We’ll check in with Starting Pitcher Philip Reinhardt, gems reliever Noah Harbin, and infielders Dayson Croes and Logan Voth about the match-up. Also, the Quincy Gems will be playing without their Manager Brad Gyorkos in the dugout this evening. We’ll have more details...

The Palmyra Lady Panthers softball team is patiently counting down the days until the official opening of fall camp in the “Show Me State” in early August. Right now, the squad, along with prep softball fans throughout the “The Flower City” and beyond, are pretty excited about the core of talented players returning to the dirt for the “Orange and Black’ after their (10-4) campaign last season. We’ll have an update from PHS as we check in with senior pitcher Kennedy Wilson and head coach Alexis Myers.

At John Wood, Blazers Athletic Director Brad Hoyt had a chance to share some of the reactions he’s received just 24 hours after announcing that Lauren Bogle would be taking over the reins of the Lady Blazers basketball program. Hoyt also indicated that Coach Bogle is expected to arrive in “the Gem City” from Colorado in the next week to ten days to start her new post. We’ll have the story...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wed. (July 27)

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (July 27) John Wood Lady Blazers Now Have A New Head Basketball Coach With A Familiar Name And Southeastern High Is Set To Make Another Strong Run Towards A Possible IHSA State Volleyball Title This Fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Basketball Program Now Has A New Head Coach

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 27) Southeast Lady Suns Volleyball Team Gearing Up For Another Big Season In 2022 And The John Wood Blazers Enhance The Student Activity Center Atmosphere In A Big Way With A New State Of The Art Video Board

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Southeastern Lady Suns Volleyball Team Focused In On Making Another State Tourney Run In 2022

Sports

‘He might be old, but he can still hit’ Veterans Pujols, Wainwright propel Cardinals past Blue Jays

Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:42 AM CDT
|
By Brenden Schaeffer
Always one to rise to the occasion, Pujols delivered a vintage, towering blast to break the game open in the fifth inning as the Cardinals defeated the Blue Jays, 6-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 26) II

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 26) Hannibal Pirates Head Football Coach Jeff Gschwender Shares Insight On The 2022 Red & Black Squad And Gems Slugger Lucas Loos Has A Special Celebration On The Diamond As Quincy Plays Host To O’Fallon

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Head Coach Jeff Gschwender Shares Insight On 2022 Pirates

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 26)

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 26) Hannibal Pirates Football Team Focusing In On The Start Of The 2022 MSHSAA Season And The Quincy Gems Are Set To Host The O’Fallon Hoots Once Again At QU Stadium

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Hannibal Pirates Football Team Is Once Again Setting Their Goals High In 2022

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 25) Part II

Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 25)

Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT