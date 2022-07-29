WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 28) Quincy Gems In Search Of Their Second Win In A Row Tonight As They Play Host To Alton And The Palmyra Lady Panthers Softball Team Is Looking Forward To A Big Season On The Dirt In The Flower City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems will have an opportunity to lock up their second win in a row tonight at QU Stadium as they play host to the Alton River Dragons. The match-up will represent the second time this week the two prospect League squads have squared off on the Prospect League diamond. On Monday, the gems dropped a 6-3 decision again the River Dragons, on the road, in Alton. Quincy is hoping to change that storyline tonight as both teams try to secure their second win in a row. We’ll check in with Starting Pitcher Philip Reinhardt, gems reliever Noah Harbin, and infielders Dayson Croes and Logan Voth about the match-up. Also, the Quincy Gems will be playing without their Manager Brad Gyorkos in the dugout this evening. We’ll have more details...

The Palmyra Lady Panthers softball team is patiently counting down the days until the official opening of fall camp in the “Show Me State” in early August. Right now, the squad, along with prep softball fans throughout the “The Flower City” and beyond, are pretty excited about the core of talented players returning to the dirt for the “Orange and Black’ after their (10-4) campaign last season. We’ll have an update from PHS as we check in with senior pitcher Kennedy Wilson and head coach Alexis Myers.

At John Wood, Blazers Athletic Director Brad Hoyt had a chance to share some of the reactions he’s received just 24 hours after announcing that Lauren Bogle would be taking over the reins of the Lady Blazers basketball program. Hoyt also indicated that Coach Bogle is expected to arrive in “the Gem City” from Colorado in the next week to ten days to start her new post. We’ll have the story...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.