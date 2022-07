WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 28) The Quincy University Hawks Are Set To Tip-Off Against Illinois On The College Hardwood In October And The Palmyra Lady Panthers Softball Team Are In The Tri-State Sports Spotlight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Prospect League Baseball

Alton River Dragons 12

Quincy Gems 4

Gems Now (8-11) On The Season

Quincy Had 5 Hits & Committed 2 Errors vs. 11 Hits / 2 Errors For Alton

Gems: (LP) Philip Reinhardt (1-for2 / 4.0 IP / 4R / 4ER / 4BB / 7K )

Gems: (1B) Jayden Shafer (0-for-2 / 2 RBI / 2BB)

Gems: (2B) Dayson Croes (2-For-5 / 1BB / 2B )

Gems: (RF) Bennett Eltoft (2-For-4 / 2R / 1BB )

Gems: (C) Otto Jones (0-For-2 / 1 RBI / 1R / 2BB )

Friday: Quincy Will Travel to Burlington (Iowa) To Face The Bees

Major League Baseball

Cubs 2

Giants 4

CHI Now (40-58) on the Season As Their 6-Game Win Streak Comes To An End

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom (1-for-3 / 1R / 2 RBI / 2-Run HR In the 7th Inning)

Cubs: Ian Happ (2-For-4 / 1R )

Cubs Were Held To 3 Hits & 2 Errors In 9 Innings

Giants Had 7 Hits And 0 errors vs. Chicago

