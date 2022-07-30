The 11th annual Marion County Fair kicks off

WGEM News at Ten
By Hunter Willis and WGEM Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The 11th annual Marion County Fair starts Saturday in Palmyra.

To kick off the event there will be a parade starting at the Palmyra Highschool at 10 a.m.

The rest of the events will be hosted at Flower City Park where you can visit food trucks and see several different activities through the week.

Events include the Queen Contest, a car show, a bull bash, a tractor pull, and even some new events and vendors to the fair this year.

“New this year will be Hebrews Coffee and Sweet Tweets Ice Cream, those are new vendors for us,” said Marion County Fair Coordinator, Michele Hopson. “And as far as that, the 4-H has a Peewee horse show this year, so those are a few new things we are doing.”

Fair entry is only one dollar and arena events will have varying cost.

For dates and prices visit the Marion County Fair’s Facebook.

