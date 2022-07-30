$1.28 billion Mega Millions Jackpot is second largest in history

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s the second largest prize in the history of the game.

People around the nation and in the tri-states have cashed in trying to win the jackpot.

Alexandra Ansell, an Ayerco cashier in Quincy, said business at the station has been booming because of ticket purchases.

“Lately, there have been more people come in,” said Ansell. “People that normally don’t come in, regulars coming in wanting to get some, there are some regulars that we have come through, they don’t touch that stuff and they’ve been buying some.”

She thinks people are purchasing so many tickets because of growing inflation in the country.

“Honestly, I’ve seen business people coming in for that too,” Ansell said. “We’re all hurting right now so I think it’s a good thing and I think whoever get’s it, they’re going to be good.”

The next drawing for the Mega-Millions Jackpot will take place tonight at 10pm central time.

