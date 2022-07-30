2022 Marion County Fair kicks off with parade

Marion County Fair Parade
Marion County Fair Parade(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Hundreds of people lined up on Main Street in Palmyra Saturday morning for the annual Marion County Fair Parade.

Each year this parade kicks off the Marion County Fair, which takes place at the Flower City Park in Palmyra.

The parade featured Marion County Fair royalty, churches, 4-H groups and more.

“Everybody in Palmyra loves the parade,” said Parade Organizer Ginny Kuntenmeyer. “And even a lot of our organizations that have events, like the bull bash and the four wheeler races, they participate in the parade, too.”

The fair is going on through August 6. Click here to find out more about the events going on at this year’s Marion County Fair.

