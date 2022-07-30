Court: 70-year-old indicted on capital murder charges in Alabama church triple slaying

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, has been indicted by a grand jury in Alabama on capital murder...
Robert Findlay Smith, 70, has been indicted by a grand jury in Alabama on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church.(Jefferson County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shootings of three people at a church potluck dinner in June, according to court records made public Friday.

The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Robert Findlay Smith this week in connection with the June 16 shootings of Walter “Bart” Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, al.com reported.

Police responded June 16 to a report of an active shooter at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham. About 25 people, including Smith, had gathered late that afternoon for a “Boomers Potluck” dinner. He had previously attended some worship services and at least one of the previous potluck dinners there, authorities said.

Jefferson County prosecutors on Thursday presented the case to the grand jury, which returned indictments against Smith.

“Smith has been indicted for capital murder for killing two or more people,’′ District Attorney Danny Carr told al.com Friday. “It is still very early in the prosecution of this case. We will be working closely with the families of those who lost their lives that terrible day ... as we progress toward holding Smith accountable.”

Smith is being represented by attorneys Emory Anthony and Moses Stone. Anthony did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. Stone’s telephone listing went unanswered. Smith remains without bond in the Jefferson County Jail. A trial date has not yet been set.

Smith was seated alone at the dinner when a longtime church member approached him and invited him to sit with others at a table, said the Rev. Doug Carpenter, who founded the church in 1973 and retired in 2005. Smith refused the offer, but then pulled out a handgun and shot three people, authorities and reports said.

A church member rushed the gunman, struck him with a chair and held him until officers arrived, according to police.

Rainey was pronounced dead on the scene. Yeager and Pounds were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Authorities said they have not yet identified a motive in the slayings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Campbell
Bond increased for Quincy man charged with aggravated battery
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
CayLee Hughes
Adams County Fair crowns 2022 queen
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

Latest News

Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger said there’s already been fewer people voting through...
Speculation of lower turnout for Missouri primaries
A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
People around the nation and in the tri-states are cashing in trying to win the jackpot.
$1.28 billion Mega Millions Jackpot is second largest in history
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns
Carson Bowen, YMCA youth and family coordinator, said this was an important opportunity for the...
YMCA Summer Camp receives gas and electrical safety training