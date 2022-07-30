Health department conducts food safety inspections at Adams County Fair

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Fair is well underway, and with that comes pulled pork, corn dogs and other fair food. But how do you know if the food you’re eating is safe for you?

With food being sold by vendors, the Adams County Health Department is doing daily food safety inspections.

“So versus your typical normal restaurant that’s inside a building, its 70 degrees, we are out on the fair grounds here and we have more of a temporary set up,” said Environmental Inspector Dustin Rhoades

Rhoades said he checks the temperatures of fridges and hot food, and if employees wash their hands and wear gloves. He said food needs to be stored in fridges that are 41 degrees or colder, so bacteria doesn’t multiply.

Hot weather at the fair can also bring concerns for food preparation.

“Normally you know its in the upper 90s and that’s when we run into issues of refrigerators and coolers having issues being able to keep that cold food cold like we like to,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades inspected the food at Big Bro’s Barbecue and Catering on Friday.

Co-Owner Cindy Williams said it’s important that they prepare food safely for their customers, as she is also a nurse and knows how dangerous food poisoning can be.

“You have an inside look and an inside source on the things that can happen to a person’s body when they get contaminated food or they get sick,” Williams said. “So it’s super important to keep each and every person in the community healthy.”

Williams said she is glad inspectors come to make sure they are following protocol.

“I just figure if we do everything that we are supposed to do to keep everybody safe then we won’t have to worry about them coming through the back door,” Williams said.

Rhoades said there are around 24 food vendors at the fair and they show up unannounced to do inspections.

He said the health department has a temporary food permit process where they give vendors detailed information about food safety.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.