Horizons in need of hygiene product donations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy is asking for the community’s help to get more hygiene products on their shelves.

Horizons has been holding “Thanksgiving in July” throughout the month to motivate the community to donate.

They have been asking for hygiene products as summer time is when they see a high need for them.

Horizons Property Assistance Manager Mark Geissler said while many people have donated, they are still looking for more.

“Right now we could really still use some help with laundry soap, dish soap, things like spray cleaner, surface cleaner, things of that nature. Bath tissue, some shampoo, and things like that,” Geissler said.

Geissler says you can donate to Horizons by calling 217-224-5530.

