Horizons in need of hygiene product donations

Horizons in need of hygiene product donations
Horizons in need of hygiene product donations(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy is asking for the community’s help to get more hygiene products on their shelves.

Horizons has been holding “Thanksgiving in July” throughout the month to motivate the community to donate.

They have been asking for hygiene products as summer time is when they see a high need for them.

Horizons Property Assistance Manager Mark Geissler said while many people have donated, they are still looking for more.

“Right now we could really still use some help with laundry soap, dish soap, things like spray cleaner, surface cleaner, things of that nature. Bath tissue, some shampoo, and things like that,” Geissler said.

Geissler says you can donate to Horizons by calling 217-224-5530.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Campbell
Bond increased for Quincy man charged with aggravated battery
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Police investigate the 400 block of Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect arrested, following ‘shots fired’ call in Carthage
CayLee Hughes
Adams County Fair crowns 2022 queen
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

Latest News

Regional first-responders engage in active shooter training at WIU
Regional first-responders engage in active shooter training at WIU
Local nursing homes prepare for rising COVID cases
Local nursing homes prepare for rising COVID cases
Quincy Fire Department to hold informational meeting for potential firefighters
Quincy Fire Department to hold informational meeting for potential firefighters
YMCA Summer Camp receives gas and electrical safety training
YMCA Summer Camp receives gas and electrical safety training