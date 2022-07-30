Humidity Begins Increasing Sunday

After two days with humidity values in the upper 50′s, which is very comfortable for July standards, the humidity will begin to increase again on Sunday. Dew points will climb back into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. Dew points will continue to climb into the low to mid 70′s Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80′s Sunday, which is still a degree or two below average. However, heading into the work week, high temps will climb back into the low to mid 90′s Monday through Wednesday. A few overnights storms are possible Monday night, although the overall chances are low. Storm chances are better Wednesday night as a cold front moves through.

Heat advisories may be issued for Wednesday, as the feel like temperatures could top 100 to 105.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.