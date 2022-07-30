Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - A serviceman based in Tampa, Florida returned to his hometown in Camp Point, Illinois on Saturday to be pinned a colonel in the U.S. army.

Lieutenant Colonel Randall Arron Lummer was commissioned into the U.S. army 20 years ago and has been stationed all over the world.

He said he wanted to hold his induction ceremony at Camp Point Central High School where he graduated.

Family and supporters from all over the country came to Camp Point for this ceremony.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be blessed in my life,” Lummer said. “To live, work alongside some remarkable leaders. Even before I joined the military, just growing up in a great community here in Camp Point, going to central, the faculty, the coaches, the scout masters, the leaders who have helped me become who I am today.”

After Lummer’s induction, he promoted Boy Scout Andrew Krus to an Eagle Scout.

Lummer said with only four percent of boy scouts making it this far, this was an honorary milestone for Krus.

