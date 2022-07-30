Suspect identified in Carthage shots fired incident

400 block of Wabash Avenue blocked off in Carthage, Illinois.
400 block of Wabash Avenue blocked off in Carthage, Illinois.(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Carthage Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired near the southwest side of the square in Carthage around 3:15 p.m. on July 27.

Police reported Eric K. Thomas, 30, of Carthage had fired several shots into a window of a building. One person was in that building, but sustained no injuries.

According to police, Thomas was identified as the suspect. After a short search, police took Thomas into custody without incident near Carson Motors. Thomas was in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Thomas is being held at the Hancock County Jail with the charges of 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm(Class X Felony), 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 Felony), 1 count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons (Class 2 Felony), and 2 counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 Felony).

