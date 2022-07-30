Suspect identified in Carthage shots fired incident

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Carthage Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired near the southwest side of the square in Carthage around 3:15 p.m. on July 27.

Police reported Eric K. Thomas, 30, of Carthage had fired several shots into a window of a building. One person was in that building, but sustained no injuries.

According to police, Thomas was identified as the suspect. After a short search, police took Thomas into custody without incident near Carson Motors. Thomas was in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Thomas is being held at the Hancock County Jail with the charges of 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm(Class X Felony), 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 Felony), 1 count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons (Class 2 Felony), and 2 counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 Felony).

