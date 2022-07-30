WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 29) Quincy Gems Set To Face The Burlington Bees On The Road Tonight And The Hannibal Pirates Football Team Heading To Troy For A Date On The MSHSAA Gridiron

Gems Interim Manager John McMurtrey Offers Scouting Report
Quincy Gems Headed To The Hawkeye State To Take On Burlington Under The Lights
Quincy Gems Headed To The Hawkeye State To Take On Burlington Under The Lights
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The (8-11) Quincy Gems boarded their team bus bound for Burlington, Iowa at 3:00 p.m. sharp this afternoon hopeful that they would be able to post a win against the struggling (2-8) Bees at Community Field. The Gems dropped a tough 12-4 decision, at home Thursday night, against Alton. The setback dropped Quincy’s record in the last ten games to (4-6). Burlington meanwhile is on life-support and in the midst of a staggering 8-game losing skid. We’ll check in with Gems infielder Dayson Croes (QU Hawks), outfielder Bennett Eltoft (Southern Illinois), and pitcher Connor Schwindeler (John Wood) about facing (7-13) Burlington on the Prospect League diamond.

The Hannibal Pirates are set to be a part of a five team field set to scrimmage on the gridiron starting at 7:00 p.m. There is also no official word regarding just how many snaps 4-Star running back Aneyas Williams may see during the scrimmage. We’ll check in with Pirates head coach Jeff Gschwender about what road he’ll take in regards to issuing play time to his starters, and also calling plays against an opponent that the Red & Black will face on September 10.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thurs. (July 28)

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 28) The Quincy University Hawks Are Set To Tip-Off Against Illinois On The College Hardwood In October And The Palmyra Lady Panthers Softball Team Are In The Tri-State Sports Spotlight

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Basketball Team Will Tip-Off Against Illinois At State Farm Arena In October

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 28)

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 28) Quincy Gems In Search Of Their Second Win In A Row Tonight As They Play Host To Alton And The Palmyra Lady Panthers Softball Team Is Looking Forward To A Big Season On The Dirt In The Flower City

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Return To The Prospect League Diamond Tonight To Face The River Dragons

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wed. (July 27)

Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (July 27) John Wood Lady Blazers Now Have A New Head Basketball Coach With A Familiar Name And Southeastern High Is Set To Make Another Strong Run Towards A Possible IHSA State Volleyball Title This Fall

Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Basketball Program Now Has A New Head Coach

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 27)

Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 27) Southeast Lady Suns Volleyball Team Gearing Up For Another Big Season In 2022 And The John Wood Blazers Enhance The Student Activity Center Atmosphere In A Big Way With A New State Of The Art Video Board

Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Southeastern Lady Suns Volleyball Team Focused In On Making Another State Tourney Run In 2022

Sports

‘He might be old, but he can still hit’ Veterans Pujols, Wainwright propel Cardinals past Blue Jays

Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:42 AM CDT
|
By Brenden Schaeffer
Always one to rise to the occasion, Pujols delivered a vintage, towering blast to break the game open in the fifth inning as the Cardinals defeated the Blue Jays, 6-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (July 26) II

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT