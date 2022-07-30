WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 29) Quincy Gems Set To Face The Burlington Bees On The Road Tonight And The Hannibal Pirates Football Team Heading To Troy For A Date On The MSHSAA Gridiron

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The (8-11) Quincy Gems boarded their team bus bound for Burlington, Iowa at 3:00 p.m. sharp this afternoon hopeful that they would be able to post a win against the struggling (2-8) Bees at Community Field. The Gems dropped a tough 12-4 decision, at home Thursday night, against Alton. The setback dropped Quincy’s record in the last ten games to (4-6). Burlington meanwhile is on life-support and in the midst of a staggering 8-game losing skid. We’ll check in with Gems infielder Dayson Croes (QU Hawks), outfielder Bennett Eltoft (Southern Illinois), and pitcher Connor Schwindeler (John Wood) about facing (7-13) Burlington on the Prospect League diamond.

The Hannibal Pirates are set to be a part of a five team field set to scrimmage on the gridiron starting at 7:00 p.m. There is also no official word regarding just how many snaps 4-Star running back Aneyas Williams may see during the scrimmage. We’ll check in with Pirates head coach Jeff Gschwender about what road he’ll take in regards to issuing play time to his starters, and also calling plays against an opponent that the Red & Black will face on September 10.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.