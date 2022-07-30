YMCA Summer Camp receives gas and electrical safety training

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy YMCA summer campers got a visit from Ameren Electric company today.

Ameren taught the kids how to respond in emergency situations, along with different gas and electrical safety lessons.

Carson Bowen, YMCA youth and family coordinator, said this was an important opportunity for the campers because he had the same training when he was young.

“In seventh grade we had Ameren come in the seventh grade and talk to us,” said Bowen. “So I think it’s very important for the kindergartners through eighth grade to know, “Hey, this is what we do when the power is out or if gas is leaking like, what’s that smell?,” it’s always important for anyone to know.”

Bowen said that the lessons the campers learned were important, should they be found in an emergency situation.

“You never know when the power is going to go out either at the Y or at school so it’s safe to know what to do in times like that,” said Bowen. “So, they reached out to me earlier this week about that and I’m like yeah sure come in.”

Bowen said the summer camp ends in just a couple weeks, but the after-school program is accepting applications.

You can register at the Quincy YMCA front desk.

