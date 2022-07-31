2022 Miss Marion County crowned

The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Pageantry was on display in Palmyra Saturday evening as the first day of the Marion County Fair kicked off with the 2022 Miss Marion County competition.

Five contestants were vying for the title, including: Elina Reed, Drew Billups, Jessica Kreider, Chloe Shade and Elizabeth Bimson.

The contestants showed off their dancing skills to start the pageant, dancing to a number by Dua Lipa with the 2021 Miss Marion County Olivia Lehenbauer.

Following the opening number, each contestant showcased their individual talents including dancing, singing and speed painting.

When all was said and done, Drew Billups was named as the 2022 Miss Marion County, with first runner up being Elizabeth Bimson and second runner up being Elina Reed.

Billups said she was surprised to win, and she was thankful for the support from the judges, directors, her family, her friends and her community.

“It was really exciting. It was a lot of fun being with the other girls and the camaraderie you get with just being in the pageant and everybody supporting each other,” said Billups.

She said she hopes to attend as many events as possible over the course of the next year, along with being a good influence for younger girls.

WGEM's own Natalie Will helped emcee the event.
WGEM's own Natalie Will helped emcee the event.(WGEM)

WGEM’s own Natalie Will emceed the event, which kicked off a week of activities at the fairgrounds in Palmyra.

You can find a schedule of events for the fair by going to the Marion County Fair’s Facebook Page.

