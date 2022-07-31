The Adams County Fair is on pace to have the greatest year of attendance yet

Mendon, Illinois (WGEM) -This year is the 80th annual Adams County Fair.

Fair officials said thousands of people have come out to the fair so far this week, and that this fair is on pace to be the best fair turnout they’ve had yet.

“A couple years ago when everything was shut down we didn’t get to enjoy the fair. We didn’t get to see our friends and neighbors and those people you only get to see once a year at the fair. And a lot people were just really excited out and about. Getting ready to do those activities that they really enjoy. Everybody is just really having fun,” said Fair Director Melissa Shriver-Hackamack .

The Olde Tyme Parade, an ice cream contest and garden tractor pulling are just some of the events that they’ve had so far.

“We are just different from a lot of counties fairs, I think because we have that community support and all the people and businesses in the community coming together to bring one really great event to the Tri-States,” said Shriver-Hackamack.

For more information on fair events and schedule visit the Adams County Fair website.

