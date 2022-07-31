Macomb Arts Center’s Rising Stars return to WIU

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Macomb (WGEM) - 35 Tri-State kids got to share some of their creativity at Western Illinois University on Saturday

Rising Stars is a three week children’s theater arts program where kids aged kindergarten through eighth grade write their own plays and music and then perform for the public.

This was the group’s first time performing since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Heidi Clemmens said it’s important for children to have a place to show their creativity as it can show parts of themselves that may otherwise be hidden.

“Some children, who have maybe ADHD or other things, that make, sometimes, classroom situations difficult,” said Clemmens. “But once they get on stage, I was just talking with a parent who is so thrilled with the way their child has been able to come to this and perform really brilliantly.”

Saturday was the final showing of the Rising Star’s Find Out What it Means to Me program.

A $5 ticket charge at the door was collected to help support the Macomb Arts Center’s future events.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

