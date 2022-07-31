Potential Heat Advisory Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are in for a pretty decent warm-up across the region. High temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will range into the low to mid 90s. Even the overnight low temperatures will be on the warm side in the 70s. There is a limited potential for some showers and thunderstorms early Monday as a low pressure system just scrapes by the northern tier of the Tri-States. Even though we are relatively dry and the potential for the showers are limited they are still there both Monday morning and again on Tuesday till about noon. These storms by no means will be widespread and will not cause major issues. But if you are underneath one of these thunderstorms you could see a pretty good dousing of rain. Southwesterly flow will ramp up overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday. Wednesday should be our warmest day of the week with high temperatures that make it up to the mid 90s with some very strong dewpoints. We may see a Heat Advisory issued on Wednesday. Or at a minimum we will see Heat Advisory type heat index readings in the low 100s. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night through Thursday. This cold front will bring an end to our 90 degree temperature run. We don’t see a significant cool down just temperatures back toward more normal numbers. The cold front will also spark a line of showers and thunderstorms that should bring rain to the majority of the region.

