Quincy High School gets a new band director

Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School will see a new face this coming school year.

Former Hannibal High School Band Director Jeff Duffy is now back in his old stomping grounds at Quincy High School.

200 students started band camp Sunday night with Duffy to prepare for the coming school year.

Duffy said he has great plans to elevate this marching band.

“Through my experience at drum and bugle core and the collegiate level, I’ve learned a lot about the marching arts, that’s my forte. I’m excited to kind of bring the marching program to a more modern era and try to bring out something this year that everyone is going to be really impressed by,” Duffy said.

QHS marching band will have their band camp all this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They’ll have a parent preview of the show at Flinn Stadium at 4 p.m. this Friday.

The band will have their first performance on September 2, which will be the school’s first home football game of the season.

