Vancil Performing Arts Center performs their summer showcase

The Vancil Performing Arts Center took center stage today at Johnwood Community College.
The Vancil Performing Arts Center took center stage today at Johnwood Community College.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Vancil Performing Arts Center took center stage on Sunday at John Wood Community College.

People from the community came out to watch their annual summer showcase.

The Vancil Performing Arts Center teaches ballet, tap, hip-hop and jazz dancing to kids ages 3-17.

Teachers at the center said these dancers have been working months to create routines for the showcase.

“This part is one of the most rewarding parts of this job. To see how far some of these kids will come. The young ones who cried their first night in class and who will get up on stage and perform really well for the first time, it’s super exciting. These are one of the lasts for some of our kids. It’s really rewarding to see all of their hard-work come together in a situation like this, " said Studio Manager Andrea Heiden.

The Vancil Performing Arts Center will have their next showcase in December at John Wood Community College.

If you want to enroll your child in the center’s programs you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

400 block of Wabash Avenue blocked off in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect identified in Carthage shots fired incident
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
2022 Miss Marion County crowned
Lt. Colonel Randall Arron Lummer
Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Andrew Campbell
Bond increased for Quincy man charged with aggravated battery

Latest News

Attendance turnout for the Adams County Fair.
The Adams County Fair is on pace to have the greatest year of attendance yet
The hottest day of the week should be Wednesday
Potential Heat Advisory Wednesday
WQDI 105.1
WQDI WGEM-FM 105.1
Camp Point And Monroe City Unleash Run Heavy Offenses
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 30th, 2022)