Vancil Performing Arts Center performs their summer showcase

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Vancil Performing Arts Center took center stage on Sunday at John Wood Community College.

People from the community came out to watch their annual summer showcase.

The Vancil Performing Arts Center teaches ballet, tap, hip-hop and jazz dancing to kids ages 3-17.

Teachers at the center said these dancers have been working months to create routines for the showcase.

“This part is one of the most rewarding parts of this job. To see how far some of these kids will come. The young ones who cried their first night in class and who will get up on stage and perform really well for the first time, it’s super exciting. These are one of the lasts for some of our kids. It’s really rewarding to see all of their hard-work come together in a situation like this, " said Studio Manager Andrea Heiden.

The Vancil Performing Arts Center will have their next showcase in December at John Wood Community College.

If you want to enroll your child in the center’s programs you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.