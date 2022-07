WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 30th, 2022) Saturday Conversation With Camp Point Central Football Coach Brad Dixon; Monroe City’s Leader Is Coming From The Backfield; Successful Season Continues For Sheridan Storm Swimming

IHSA Swimming

River Country Championship

Twin Pike YMCA: Louisiana, Missouri

Sheridan Storm Standouts

Leo Wang - 43 Points

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle - 2nd

25 Yard Butterfly - Winner

100 Yard IM - 2nd

100 Yard Medley Relay - Winner

Declan Tierney - 34 Points

50 Yard Freestyle - 3rd

25 Yard Frestyle - 2nd

100 Yard Medley Relay - Winner

Lane Steinkamp - 43 Points

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke - 2nd Place

50 Yard Butterfly - Winner

50 Yard Freestyle - 2nd Place

200 Yard Medley - 3rd Place

Maggie Mahoney - 68 Points

Girls 15-18 100 Yard Freestyle - Winner

50 Yard Butterfly - Winner

50 Yard Freestyle - Winner

100 Yard IM - Winner

200 Yard Medley Relay - 3rd Place

Abby Lewton

Qualified For Junior Nationals in Irving, CA

Qualified For Toyota US Open In North Carolina (a qualifying meet for Junior Olympics)

MLB Baseball

American League

Oakland Athletics 2

Chicago White Sox 3

Final

CWS: Adam Engel Scores Off Wild Pitch In The 9th Inning

Kansas City Royals 2

New York Yankees 8

Final

NYY: Aaron Judge 2-3, 2 R, HR (42), 2 RBI, 2 BB

National League

St. Louis Cardinals 6

Washington Nationals 7

Final

STL: Nolan Arenado 1-3, R, HR (19), RBI, BB

Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco Giants 5

Final

