3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

By Brittney Hazelton, Daffney Dawson, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas.

Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night, KSLA reports.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters. The agencies received reports around 2 a.m. Saturday of three young children located in a private pond near Highway 77.

“We located items of clothing around a pond and in a pond. So, we centered the search around that small body of water, and with the use of divers, we were able to recover three victims at approximately 2 a.m. this morning,” Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey said.

All three juvenile victims’ bodies were recovered from the pond, which is on a neighboring property to their home. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Authorities have not confirmed if all three girls are related.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

“This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does happen,” Hervey said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

400 block of Wabash Avenue blocked off in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect identified in Carthage shots fired incident
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
2022 Miss Marion County crowned
Lt. Colonel Randall Arron Lummer
Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets a new band director

Latest News

WGEM - NBA Great Bill Russell Dies At Age 88
WGEM - NBA Great Bill Russell Dies At Age 88
Greater Raider Open And Fundraising
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 31st, 2022) PART 2
Hannibal, Monroe City And Camp Point Football Have Something in Common
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 31st, 2022) PART 1
Police say the suspect got out of his vehicle during a traffic stop and shot the 24-year-old...
Community reacts after Ind. officer fatally shot during traffic stop
The Adams County Fair is on pace to have the greatest year of attendance yet
The Adams County Fair is on pace to have the greatest year of attendance yet