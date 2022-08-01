3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol said the death appears to have been a tragic accident.

According to the incident report, the mother was trying to reposition her vehicle in the driveway when another car drove by and the mother abruptly braked. While her vehicle was stopped, the child darted out in the path of the vehicle and was in the mother’s blind spot when she began moving the car again.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.