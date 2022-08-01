August Coming in Hot

As August begins, expect hot and humid conditions to persist across the Tri-States. High temperatures on Monday will climb to near 90 degrees, with feel like temperatures closer to 100 degrees. An isolated storm will be possible early Monday morning, and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temps in the low to mid 90′s and feel like temps above 100 degrees. Wednesday will also see feel like temps over 100 degrees, with a heat advisory possible.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and will bring the chance for more thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side with gusty winds. Behind the cold front, temperatures return to a more seasonable level, in the mid 80′s.

