BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Nebraska-based BigIron Auctions announced Monday that the company has agreed to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC. of Hamilton, Illinois.

BigIron Auctions reported the agreement, which was finalized on July 19, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the U.S.

“Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard work solidified our decision to combine organizations,” said Big Iron CEO Mark Stock. “Together we are better.”

According to the company, BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers will continue as a BigIron Company with locations in Omaha, Columbus and St. Edwards, Nebraska; Hamilton, Illinois; Huntington, Indiana; and Bird Island, Minnesota. Ron and Mark Stock will continue to head the Nebraska locations, while Dan, Joe, Matt, Luke, and Michael Sullivan will continue to lead the Hamilton, Huntington, and Bird Island locations.

“We’ve always had great respect for the Stock brothers. They are visionaries and true leaders,” said Dan Sullivan. “We believe the future of our companies will allow us to provide bidders, buyers and sellers the best possible auction experience while securing top dollar for their land and equipment.”

Stock expressed his excitement to combine the companies’ knowledge.

“As we move into the second half of 2022, we are now focused on discovering where our combined knowledge, tools and passion can be leveraged for a better customer experience,” Mark Stock said. “This marriage of organizations is another exciting chapter for all of us: one we couldn’t be happier to be part of. Our strategy is to continue to deliver best-in-class auction experiences and create a one-stop auction marketplace for all.”

