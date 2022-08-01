Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 31st, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

David Anderson

Jordan Wegs

Tyler Maggart

Devin Davis

Katie Schreake

Jordan Hogan

Keegan Nesbit

Adam Lee Cook

Coy Link

Lonnie Carter

Sue Metzinger

Delores Boulware

Linda Switzer

Johnny Aden

Tracy Kurfman

Susan Schmid

Cole Anderson

Christine Standard

Lisa Mooney

Judy Echternkamp

Amber Galbraith

Mikey Siemer

Barb House

Dawn Wild

Kade Klauser

Devin Davis

Everette Jackson

Justin Steele

Steven Viorel

Sara Viorel Hooley

ANNIVERSARIES

Daryn & Amy Stark

Gary & Janet Janssen

Noel & Judy Oliver

Stanley & Georgia Clark

Dustin & Shandi Long

Steven & Muffy Viorel

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.