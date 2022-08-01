Dallas City Elementary adopts improvement plan to increase test scores

By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - In 2019, Dallas City Elementary was designated as a Comprehensive School due to subpar student performance on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR). That year, 22% of students met the state’s performance level for English/language arts while 18% met math standards.

Since then, 2021 IAR scores show a slight decline in both categories.

To combat a declining trend, the district has adopted a school improvement plan. Superintendent Alissa Tucker said the plan includes updated curriculum, one-on-one time and and the addition of teachers.

“This school year [2022-2023] there will be co-taught math for fourth grade and co-taught math for fifth grade, so that hopefully we can reach more students with this program that we have seen success,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the district first adopted an improvement plan last school year, but are still awaiting final test scores to confirm the plans effectiveness.

More technology use, Tucker said, is also part of the plan. It’s something that wasn’t used as much before the pandemic.

“My teachers chose to use it as a way to to continue to grow, they used it as an opportunity for us to hone in on our skills and try something different with computerized programming,” Tucker said.

While students don’t begin taking state tests until third grade, Dallas City Elementary kindergarten teacher Kathleen Ireland said it’s important to get ahead of the game.

“We’ve been working a lot on our goals and there’s a lot of things we’ve been leaning into like individualized instruction for kids,” Ireland said. “We’ve utilized different programs to have more intense interventions and we have been tweaking year to year.”

Currently, students also take computerized Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) tests. Ireland said this allows the younger students to build test taking skills before they complete state tests at a later age.

Tucker said she expects to receive test results from last school year early in the school year. Dallas City’s first day of school is Aug. 17.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Anderson (left), Brian Blackstun (right).
Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets new band director
Lt. Colonel Randall Arron Lummer
Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
2022 Miss Marion County crowned
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy

Latest News

With the beginning of the school year only weeks away in some parts of Missouri, 700,000 K-12...
Missouri teacher recruiting, retention committee meeting kicks off
Dallas City Elementary adopts improvement plan to increase test scores
Dallas City Elementary adopts improvement plan to increase test scores
Lewis County health officials evaluate county needs
Lewis County health officials evaluate county needs
Sarah Fernandez, left, Trees For Tomorrow, Glenn Sanders with Mississippi Valley Hunters and...
Colleague: St. John will be remembered as ‘tree lady’