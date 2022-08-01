Dallas City Elementary adopts improvement plan to increase test scores

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - In 2019, Dallas City Elementary was designated as a Comprehensive School due to subpar student performance on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR). That year, 22% of students met the state’s performance level for English/language arts while 18% met math standards.

Since then, 2021 IAR scores show a slight decline in both categories.

To combat a declining trend, the district has adopted a school improvement plan. Superintendent Alissa Tucker said the plan includes updated curriculum, one-on-one time and and the addition of teachers.

“This school year [2022-2023] there will be co-taught math for fourth grade and co-taught math for fifth grade, so that hopefully we can reach more students with this program that we have seen success,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the district first adopted an improvement plan last school year, but are still awaiting final test scores to confirm the plans effectiveness.

More technology use, Tucker said, is also part of the plan. It’s something that wasn’t used as much before the pandemic.

“My teachers chose to use it as a way to to continue to grow, they used it as an opportunity for us to hone in on our skills and try something different with computerized programming,” Tucker said.

While students don’t begin taking state tests until third grade, Dallas City Elementary kindergarten teacher Kathleen Ireland said it’s important to get ahead of the game.

“We’ve been working a lot on our goals and there’s a lot of things we’ve been leaning into like individualized instruction for kids,” Ireland said. “We’ve utilized different programs to have more intense interventions and we have been tweaking year to year.”

Currently, students also take computerized Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) tests. Ireland said this allows the younger students to build test taking skills before they complete state tests at a later age.

Tucker said she expects to receive test results from last school year early in the school year. Dallas City’s first day of school is Aug. 17.

