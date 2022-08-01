Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Fred Everitt of Tupelo, Miss., is all smiles after his cat, "Bandit", alerted him in the middle...
‘Guard cat’ credited with preventing would-be robbery
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit...
China warns US shouldn't 'play with fire' as Pelosi visits Taiwan