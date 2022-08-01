Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department reported the arrest of two Hannibal men after an incident involving the reported kidnapping of two women.

Police say that, in the early hours of July 29, Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun, 29, were in a vehicle together near the 2800 block of James Road when Anderson saw two women he knew. Anderson reportedly believed one of those woman had stolen from a family member.

Anderson allegedly forced the women into the vehicle against their will and took them to a remote location where he reportedly threatened their lives.

Police say that one of the women exchanged property and drugs for her release. That same woman was then allegedly told to participate in a robbery of another known acquaintance.

They reportedly went to the 3600 block of McMasters in Hannibal, and the woman went to acquaintance’s room while Anderson and Blackstun waited nearby

Police reported that Blackstun tried to fire a handgun in the direction of the woman and acquaintance, but the handgun reportedly misfired. Anderson, Blackstun and the woman then fled the area.

The next day, on July 30, the two women reported the incident to the Hannibal Police Department.

Anderson and Blackstun were arrested within 5 hours of the report.

Anderson was charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Blackstun was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. The firearm was allegedly recovered from Blackstun.

They each are being held in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Hannibal police provided no other information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.