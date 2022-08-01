Hospital Report: August 1, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Terry “TA” Lee Allen, 65, of Keokuk died July 27 at Montrose Health Center in Montrose, IA. Vigen Memorial Home

John “Jack” Souders age 96,of Quincy died July 30 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Robert “Bob” Milton Kilmer, 75, of Hannibal, passed away July 28 at his home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Kenna Lea Oberg, age 61, of Quincy, died on July 29 in Timberpoint Health Care Center in Camp Point, IL. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

John C. Horman, age 86, of Quincy, died on July 29 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Steven D. Kurk, 66 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away July 28 at the LaBelle Manor Care Center in LaBelle, Mo. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Courtney Gordon of Quincy, IL...girl

Devin & Jessica Coultas of Quincy, IL...boy

Jason Michael Riley & Mindi Nicole Corum of Quincy, IL...boy

Kory & Chloe Gay of Quincy,IL...girl

