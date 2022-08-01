Hospital Report: August 1, 2022
Deaths:
Terry “TA” Lee Allen, 65, of Keokuk died July 27 at Montrose Health Center in Montrose, IA. Vigen Memorial Home
John “Jack” Souders age 96,of Quincy died July 30 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Robert “Bob” Milton Kilmer, 75, of Hannibal, passed away July 28 at his home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Kenna Lea Oberg, age 61, of Quincy, died on July 29 in Timberpoint Health Care Center in Camp Point, IL. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
John C. Horman, age 86, of Quincy, died on July 29 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Steven D. Kurk, 66 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away July 28 at the LaBelle Manor Care Center in LaBelle, Mo. Arnold’s Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital:
Courtney Gordon of Quincy, IL...girl
Devin & Jessica Coultas of Quincy, IL...boy
Jason Michael Riley & Mindi Nicole Corum of Quincy, IL...boy
Kory & Chloe Gay of Quincy,IL...girl
