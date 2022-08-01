Lewis County health officials evaluate county needs

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, MISSOURI (WGEM) - If you live in Lewis County health officials asked that you take a health assessment.

The health assessment consists of 40 questions about your health and the health of people within your community.

The assessment asks questions like, “How would you rate the health of Lewis County,” or “Do you have to travel out of Lewis County to exercise?”

Health officials said by residents answering these questions they’ll be able to better help the health of the county going forward.

“We are looking to see the opinions of the respondents in terms of what they see as health disparities in the county and if those are health disparities that they see, what would they like to see implemented to elevate those disparities in Lewis County,” said Haleigh Jones Lewis County Health Department Summer Intern.

Jones said the assessment results will give them ideas for health solutions. From there, they can give those ideas to the county to try and elevate any health problems within the county.

Health officials said they’re hoping to especially hear from rural families to see how they can help them too.

“Of course there’s always the challenge to seeing specialties, such as cardiology or orthopedics and having to travel a long distance,” said Kelly Rife with the Blessing Convenient Care Clinic in Canton. “So travel is always a problem for rural areas.”

The health assessment does not currently have an end date and remains anonymous for all who fill it out.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Anderson (left), Brian Blackstun (right).
Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets new band director
Lt. Colonel Randall Arron Lummer
Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
2022 Miss Marion County crowned
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy

Latest News

With the beginning of the school year only weeks away in some parts of Missouri, 700,000 K-12...
Missouri teacher recruiting, retention committee meeting kicks off
Dallas City Elementary adopts improvement plan to increase test scores
Dallas City Elementary adopts improvement plan to increase test scores
Lewis County health officials evaluate county needs
Lewis County health officials evaluate county needs
Dallas City Elementary is implementing an improvement plan to increase state testing scores.
Dallas City Elementary adopts improvement plan to increase test scores
Sarah Fernandez, left, Trees For Tomorrow, Glenn Sanders with Mississippi Valley Hunters and...
Colleague: St. John will be remembered as ‘tree lady’