Local artist looking to continue farm vehicle awareness efforts with a second mosaic tractor

MACOMB (WGEM) - One local artist is continuing the push to raise awareness for farm vehicles on the road.

Following the death of Macomb-area farmer Tim Sullivan in 2019, who was struck by a vehicle while driving a tractor and later passed away, artist Kelley Quinn got to work and unveiled a mosaic tractor in downtown Macomb.

‘Tractor Town’ is a vintage tractor covered in glass tiles and depicts farm life scenes. The first tractor was unveiled last September, but Quinn said she’s ready to create another.

“When people look at the tractor, I want them to think about how farmers help us in our rural community,” Quinn said. “We’re so easily distracted by our phones and get distracted while driving in general, and it’s not worth losing somebody’s life over.”

In the process of crafting the first tractor, Quinn said she had the help of around 100 volunteers. They used a space at the Western Illinois University Physical Plant to get the job done.

Right now, Quinn is in the fundraising process. She said the Rotary Club of Macomb made a contribution of $1,000, and an Illinois Humanities Grant is contributing $5,000.

If you want to donate to Quinn’s project, click here.

