Local artist looking to continue farm vehicle awareness efforts with a second mosaic tractor

Quinn unveiled the first tractor in Sept., 2021 and hopes to begin work on a second tractor...
Quinn unveiled the first tractor in Sept., 2021 and hopes to begin work on a second tractor before the end of 2022.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - One local artist is continuing the push to raise awareness for farm vehicles on the road.

Following the death of Macomb-area farmer Tim Sullivan in 2019, who was struck by a vehicle while driving a tractor and later passed away, artist Kelley Quinn got to work and unveiled a mosaic tractor in downtown Macomb.

‘Tractor Town’ is a vintage tractor covered in glass tiles and depicts farm life scenes. The first tractor was unveiled last September, but Quinn said she’s ready to create another.

“When people look at the tractor, I want them to think about how farmers help us in our rural community,” Quinn said. “We’re so easily distracted by our phones and get distracted while driving in general, and it’s not worth losing somebody’s life over.”

In the process of crafting the first tractor, Quinn said she had the help of around 100 volunteers. They used a space at the Western Illinois University Physical Plant to get the job done.

Right now, Quinn is in the fundraising process. She said the Rotary Club of Macomb made a contribution of $1,000, and an Illinois Humanities Grant is contributing $5,000.

If you want to donate to Quinn’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

400 block of Wabash Avenue blocked off in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect identified in Carthage shots fired incident
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
2022 Miss Marion County crowned
Lt. Colonel Randall Arron Lummer
Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets a new band director
The Vancil Performing Arts Center took center stage today at Johnwood Community College.
Vancil Performing Arts Center performs their summer showcase
Attendance turnout for the Adams County Fair.
The Adams County Fair is on pace to have the greatest year of attendance yet
The hottest day of the week should be Wednesday
Potential Heat Advisory Wednesday