Macomb Park District adopting strategic plan to fit your recreation needs

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - In mid-July, the Macomb Park District was awarded a $360,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Macomb Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz said the grant will kick-off phase two for the redevelopment of Patton Park.

This includes the additions of a boardwalk, basketball courts, a fishing pier, multi-use trails, improved roadways and more. To better serve the community, the Park District conducted a survey in July to assess what they could do better.

The survey has since been closed, but Lenz said it will provide the Park District with an outline on how they can better assist the community’s recreational needs.

“It’s a way for us to devise what the community wants from us,” Lenz said. “We want to see how people’s wants in the community have changed since the pandemic and how people’s definition of recreation and leisure has shifted.”

Lenz said the survey results will be analyzed at the Board of Commissioners next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. A strategic plan will be developed shortly thereafter.

Some park goers said they enjoy the park as is, but notice that Patton Park could use some upgrades.

Macomb resident Carly Natalie said she’d like to see more parking.

“There’s a swing [on the south side of the park] that my son really loves, but it stinks that it’s not really accessible because there’s not a lot of parking so we have to walk around the pond to get to it,” Natalie said.

Macomb resident Marilyn Callahan said she enjoys the park for hiking, but changes could draw a bigger crowd.

“It would be good for the community because we have a lot of university people and they could bring their dogs or kids if they have them,” Callahan said.

Lenz said the entire Patton Park redevelopment could be complete within the next two to five years. Currently, there has not been a decided date in which upgrades would begin.

A complete outline for the Patton Park Project is available for viewing here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

400 block of Wabash Avenue blocked off in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect identified in Carthage shots fired incident
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
2022 Miss Marion County crowned
Lt. Colonel Randall Arron Lummer
Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel
David Shoengood said his menu has unique sandwich names like bipolar and insomniac to focus on...
New sandwich shop on Maine Street in Quincy
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets a new band director

Latest News

WGEM - NBA Great Bill Russell Dies At Age 88
WGEM - NBA Great Bill Russell Dies At Age 88
Greater Raider Open And Fundraising
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 31st, 2022) PART 2
Hannibal, Monroe City And Camp Point Football Have Something in Common
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 31st, 2022) PART 1
The Adams County Fair is on pace to have the greatest year of attendance yet
The Adams County Fair is on pace to have the greatest year of attendance yet
Quincy High School gets a new band director
Quincy High School gets a new band director