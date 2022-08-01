Macomb Park District adopting strategic plan to fit your recreation needs

MACOMB (WGEM) - In mid-July, the Macomb Park District was awarded a $360,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Macomb Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz said the grant will kick-off phase two for the redevelopment of Patton Park.

This includes the additions of a boardwalk, basketball courts, a fishing pier, multi-use trails, improved roadways and more. To better serve the community, the Park District conducted a survey in July to assess what they could do better.

The survey has since been closed, but Lenz said it will provide the Park District with an outline on how they can better assist the community’s recreational needs.

“It’s a way for us to devise what the community wants from us,” Lenz said. “We want to see how people’s wants in the community have changed since the pandemic and how people’s definition of recreation and leisure has shifted.”

Lenz said the survey results will be analyzed at the Board of Commissioners next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. A strategic plan will be developed shortly thereafter.

Some park goers said they enjoy the park as is, but notice that Patton Park could use some upgrades.

Macomb resident Carly Natalie said she’d like to see more parking.

“There’s a swing [on the south side of the park] that my son really loves, but it stinks that it’s not really accessible because there’s not a lot of parking so we have to walk around the pond to get to it,” Natalie said.

Macomb resident Marilyn Callahan said she enjoys the park for hiking, but changes could draw a bigger crowd.

“It would be good for the community because we have a lot of university people and they could bring their dogs or kids if they have them,” Callahan said.

Lenz said the entire Patton Park redevelopment could be complete within the next two to five years. Currently, there has not been a decided date in which upgrades would begin.

A complete outline for the Patton Park Project is available for viewing here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.