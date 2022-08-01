Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, N.H. (Gray News) – A man in New Hampshire was arrested after a state trooper clocked him driving 161 mph, officials said.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Trooper Sawn Slaney was on patrol on Interstate 93 when an orange sports car flew past him. Slaney clocked the vehicle on radar at 161 mph, more than double the interstate’s 70-mph speed limit.

State police said the sports car was moving so fast that Slaney was unable to chase down the driver.

Slaney notified nearby law enforcement about the vehicle, and the sports car was eventually forced to come to a stop because of traffic. Officers with the Woodstock Police Department detained the driver.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello from Danbury, Connecticut. He was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Anderson (left), Brian Blackstun (right).
Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets new band director
FILE: NBA legend Bill Russell
Quincyan recalls night late Bill Russell played in Blue Devil Gym

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the...
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes
Prevent sticker shock of hidden college costs by planning ahead