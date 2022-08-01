Quincy’s first FM radio station celebrates 75 years

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday marks 75 years since what is now WGEM 105.1 FM signed on the air for the first time.

On Aug. 1, 1947, Quincy’s first FM radio station, WQDI, took to the airwaves. It was also known as “The Voice of the Herald-Whig.”

At that time there were fewer than 300 FM radio receivers available in the entire region, as AM radio was still the more popular medium, yet WGEM AM did not exist yet.

Programming included news from the Quincy Herald-Whig newsroom, local high school basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Bill Wegman, who was a familiar radio voice in Quincy for many years, was a part of WQDI’s sign-on. In Dec. of 1948, Wegman left WQDI to join the staff at the new WGEM AM station.

A year after its launch, the call letters of WQDI were changed to WGEM to coincide with WGEM TV.

The radio station would air 7-10 hours of news programming a night and also featured the Cardinals Baseball Network.

On that night in 1947, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1.

On Aug. 2, 2021, Gray Television acquired WGEM FM, WGEM AM, and WGEM TV from Quincy Media marking the first ownership change for the station since its 1947 sign-on.

