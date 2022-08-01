Quincy’s first FM radio station celebrates 75 years

WGEM-FM
WGEM-FM(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday marks 75 years since what is now WGEM 105.1 FM signed on the air for the first time.

On Aug. 1, 1947, Quincy’s first FM radio station, WQDI, took to the airwaves. It was also known as “The Voice of the Herald-Whig.”

At that time there were fewer than 300 FM radio receivers available in the entire region, as AM radio was still the more popular medium, yet WGEM AM did not exist yet.

Programming included news from the Quincy Herald-Whig newsroom, local high school basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Bill Wegman, who was a familiar radio voice in Quincy for many years, was a part of WQDI’s sign-on. In Dec. of 1948, Wegman left WQDI to join the staff at the new WGEM AM station.

A year after its launch, the call letters of WQDI were changed to WGEM to coincide with WGEM TV.

The radio station would air 7-10 hours of news programming a night and also featured the Cardinals Baseball Network.

On that night in 1947, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1.

On Aug. 2, 2021, Gray Television acquired WGEM FM, WGEM AM, and WGEM TV from Quincy Media marking the first ownership change for the station since its 1947 sign-on.

40 years of WGEM-FM
40 years of WGEM-FM(WGEM)
40 years of WGEM-FM
40 years of WGEM-FM(WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets new band director
Lt. Colonel Randall Arron Lummer
Serviceman returns to Camp Point to get promoted to colonel
The five contestants that were vying for 2022's Miss Marion County title.
2022 Miss Marion County crowned
Some were as young as one-week-old puppies to others that were eight years old.
PD: Woman arrested after 31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding conditions inside home
400 block of Wabash Avenue blocked off in Carthage, Illinois.
Suspect identified in Carthage shots fired incident

Latest News

With the beginning of the school year only weeks away in some parts of Missouri, 700,000 K-12...
Missouri teacher recruiting, retention committee meeting kicks off
Rotary Club Check Presentation
Riedel Foundation helps Hannibal Rotary Club bring Good Dads program to Hannibal
Sean Anderson (left), Brian Blackstun (right).
Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident
FILE: NBA legend Bill Russell
Quincyan recalls night late Bill Russell played in Blue Devil Gym